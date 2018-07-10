Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Ratan Tata to share dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai

Updated: July 10, 2018 2:34:44 pm
Industrialist Ratan Tata will be sharing the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event next month.

The August 24 event will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar.

The NGO is named after Sangh pracharak Nana Palkar. “Tata and Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti,” a Sangh functionary told PTI.

The samiti has its premises near the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been serving cancer patients from the facility. Tata has visited the premises and is aware of the NGO’s work, the Sangh functionary said.

The development comes after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak
Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur last month.

