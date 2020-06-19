Ratan Tata presides over first MU Academic Council meet

Ratan Tata. (File) Ratan Tata. (File)

At Mumbai University’s first-ever Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday, members recommended that the varsity should encourage group research and also encourage professional courses. At the meeting presided over by industrialist Ratan Tata, the members said the varsity’s incubation centre should be used to further these initiatives. The council was formed in February as per the provisions of Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, which provides for such a council to advise the vice chancellor on academics and administration.

While discussing the impact of Covid-19 on education and the university’s response to the pandemic, members advised Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Ravindra Kulkarni to restore autonomy of university departments in order to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

A group of educational experts should be forrtamed to improve e-learning processes, the members said, adding that retired professors from noted educational institutions should be invited as adjunct faculty.

The university has been asked to write to the state government regarding the need to fill vacant teaching positions at the earliest. For implementation of the academic calendar in the new year, the university should make use of a portal to communicate with colleges regarding the teaching and assessment process, they said. To improve the university’s status, the contribution of alumni should be explored to benefit from their experience and knowledge.

Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, scientist Anil Kakodkar, Datamatics group president Dr Lalit Kanodia were also present at the meeting.

