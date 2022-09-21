scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Ratan Tata now PM-CARES trustee, here are the other members

The Trust also nominated three names for the constitution of an Advisory Board to PM CARES.

Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, is among the three new trustees of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the PM-CARES Board of Trustees, consisting of the Union Home Minister and the Union Finance Minister, along with the newly nominated members KT Thomas, former Judge, Supreme Court, Kariya Munda, Former Deputy Speaker, and Tata.

The Trust also nominated three names for the constitution of an Advisory Board to PM CARES. These are Rajiv Mehrishi, the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Sudha Murthy, former Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and Anand Shah, co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation.

Modi said the participation of the new trustees and advisors will provide ‘wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund’ as their’ vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.’

During the meeting, PM Modi lauded citizens for contributing wholeheartedly to the fund. A presentation on the various measures undertaken with the help of the PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme, was also showcased, according to an official statement.

According to a press release, it was discussed “that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:19:54 pm
