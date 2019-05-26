Toggle Menu
Ratan Tata may attend RSS event next monthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ratan-tata-may-attend-rss-event-next-month-5748478/

Ratan Tata may attend RSS event next month

Tata has, in the past, thrice visited the RSS headquarters. His recent visit was last month. While there was no official word on the purpose of his visits, they were described as courtesy visits where Tata and the RSS discussed working together in the RSS’ social projects.

Ratan Tata, Ratan Tata RSS, RSS Ratan Tata, RSS annual function, Pranab Mukherjee, India news, Indian Express
Industrialist Ratan Tata. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The RSS may host industrialist Ratan Tata as the chief guest for the valedictory function of its annual three-year Sangh Shiksha Varga (training camp) on June 17.

RSS swayamsevaks from all over the country participate in the camp, which was inaugurated by RSS Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur on May 24.

Last year, the event had made headlines with former President Pranab Mukherjee being the chief guest.

RSS Vidarbha media in charge Anil Sambre said, “His name was being discussed. But I don’t know if the invite has been sent.”

Tata has, in the past, thrice visited the RSS headquarters. His recent visit was last month. While there was no official word on the purpose of his visits, they were described as courtesy visits where Tata and the RSS discussed working together in the RSS’ social projects.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Three of 20 students dead in Surat fire clear Class XII exams
2 Alka Lamba again removed from AAP's MLA WhatsApp group
3 Dabholkar murder: CBI arrests lawyer, bomb blast convict linked to Sanatan Sanstha