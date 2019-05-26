Ratan Tata may attend RSS event next month

The RSS may host industrialist Ratan Tata as the chief guest for the valedictory function of its annual three-year Sangh Shiksha Varga (training camp) on June 17.

RSS swayamsevaks from all over the country participate in the camp, which was inaugurated by RSS Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur on May 24.

Last year, the event had made headlines with former President Pranab Mukherjee being the chief guest.

RSS Vidarbha media in charge Anil Sambre said, “His name was being discussed. But I don’t know if the invite has been sent.”

Tata has, in the past, thrice visited the RSS headquarters. His recent visit was last month. While there was no official word on the purpose of his visits, they were described as courtesy visits where Tata and the RSS discussed working together in the RSS’ social projects.