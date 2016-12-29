Ratan Tata calls on RSS chief in Nagpur, BJP says ‘courtesy call’

Ratan Tata and BJP spokesperson Shaina N C at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi) Ratan Tata and BJP spokesperson Shaina N C at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi)

Ratan Tata, interim chairman of Tata Sons, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters Nagpur Wednesday afternoon and met sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. He was accompanied by BJP spokesperson Shaina N C. “This was just a courtesy call,” she told The Indian Express, adding, “They discussed good work being done by the Tata Trust as well as the RSS.”

RSS sources said Tata had long back expressed wish to visit the RSS premises Nagpur. “Mohanji had given him time today and that’s why he was Nagpur. There was no specific agenda for the meeting,” said a source. Tata first went to the Reshimbag complex of the RSS that has memorials of founder Hedgewar and his successor M S Golwalkar. He spent about an hour there before proceeding to the RSS headquarters in Mahal area, where he spent about 30 minutes with Bhagwat.

He was also taken around the headquarter building by mahanagar prant sanghachalak Rajesh Loya. Though the RSS sources said the visit was planned, Tata’s sudden trip has surprised many. The leading industrialist had sometime back spoken out against “intolerance”, saying, “We are witnessing it as a curse of late.”

Incidentally, Tata is scheduled to visit Chandrapur on January 5 to lay foundation for a “research, training, manufacturing and marketing” facility for bamboo craft, to be operated by the forest department. “The Tata Trust had offered Rs 11 crore for the project. Ratan Tata will lay the foundation at Chichpalli on January 5,” Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told The Indian Express.

