It was November 1. Priya Singh, Circle Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police, posted a video on social media. She reassured the public that a cruel killing has the police’s attention, and action against the four accused is being taken with alacrity.

The killing in question was of a rat in Jhansi.

“… a video has come to notice through social media. In (this video), an inflammable substance was put over a living rat and it was set on fire,’’ the officer said. “We took immediate notice of this video and a FIR was registered.” She named three minors and a man called Shafeeq.

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On October 29, the 40-minute video showing the alleged cruelty surfaced on social media. The Jhansi Police subsequently traced the boys to a locality in the city and registered a case the same day.

According to the police, the incident began when one of the boys spotted the rat trapped in a cage placed at his house by a family member.

On spotting the rat, the boy allegedly called three other youths living nearby. The group then allegedly beat the rat with sticks, tied a rope around it and took it to a nearby house which has a locked iron gate.

Police claimed the boys allegedly hung the animal from the iron gate using two ropes — one tied to the gate handle and the other to an iron water pipe running alongside the entrance.

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One of them then poured petrol over the rat from a bottle and set it on fire using a matchstick, while another recorded the entire episode on his mobile phone, police said.

The video captures the animal desperately struggling to escape the flames. When the rope eventually snaps, the rat is seen running around in distress.

Three minors among four accused

During the inquiry, police found that three of the four youths were minors, while Shafeeq was an adult. They were taken into custody but released on bail the same day.

“The investigation is underway and all four youths are currently out on bail,” said Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Arpit Tyagi.

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Police also found during the preliminary inquiry that the boys were students and belonged to lower-middle-class families. Three of the boys live in neighbouring houses, while the fourth lives a short distance away.

A shocking animal cruelty incident has come to light in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. A video showing a rat allegedly being soaked in petrol and set on fire while still alive went viral on social media. Acting on the incident, police arrested three accused — Junaid Qureshi, Asif and Shafiq Qureshi. The fourth accused, Zeeshan Qureshi, is reportedly absconding. The FIR was registered following a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Rohit Kumar. Cruelty towards animals is a punishable offence and must not be taken lightly. — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) November 1, 2026

Jhansi Police registered a case against the four on charges of mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering an animal useless. The provision carries a maximum prison term of five years.

The police team probing the case have recorded statements of all four boys, whose name figures in the FIR, and are gathering further evidence to establish the sequence of events and the alleged role of each.

They are in class IX and X. Two of the boys study at the same school. The four are also related through their extended families, police said.

A police officer said the nature of cruelty inflicted on the animal and the widespread public concern over the incident warranted police action.