Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh calls for boycott of big corporates

All farmers, traders and workers, and organisations representing them, must come together to boycott big corporates and multinational businesses like Adani Group, Reliance, Amazon, Flipkart, and Cargill, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh ( Non Political) said on Tuesday.

The RKM passed a resolution on this issue during its national convention on Tuesday.”

In a statement, K V Biju, National Coordinator, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said, “All farmers, traders and workers, and organisations representing them, must come together to boycott Adani, Reliance, Amazon, Flipkart, Cargill and other multinationals in these sectors.”

The resolution was passed to strengthen the fight against corporate monopolies at the national level at the National Convention, attended by more than 150 representatives of farmers’ organizations from all parts of the country, the statement said.

The Statement further said The RKM has also demanded agriculture and retail sectors must be reserved only for small enterprises. It has also demanded that foreign direct investment in agriculture and all formats of retail including e-commerce shall be banned. Instead of promoting corporatization in agriculture trading and processing, Cooperatives shall be promoted like Amul, the statement said.

The RKM convention was attended by farmer leader Sardar Jagajit Singh Dellewal, Shivakumar Kakka and other leaders.