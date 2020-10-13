Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief: ‘Chip made of cow dung significantly reduces radiation from phone’

The “chip”, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. (File)

Describing cow dung as “anti-radiation”, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday unveiled a “chip” made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets significantly.

Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said, “See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it in your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used.”

The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, was established by the Centre on February 6, 2019, and is aimed at “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”. It was announced in the Union Budget 2019-20.

“You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar… He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It’s a medicine. But we have forgotten our science,” Kathiria said, referring to the actor’s recent remarks that he drinks cow urine every day for “Ayurvedic” reasons.

“Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,” Kathiria said.

Displaying other products made from cow dung, he said, “Cow dung is anti-radiation, it protects all, if you bring this home your place will become radiation-free… All this has been approved by science.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kathiria said, “More than 500 gaushalas are manufacturing such anti-radiation chips. They are available for Rs 50-100 each. One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each.”

When asked if the government provided funds for the development of cow dung chips, Kathiria said, “Our concept is to popularise the anti-radiation properties of cow-dung… It protects from radiation from mobile phones.” Asked whether the chips are certified by a government laboratory, Kathiria said, “These are not certified but tested. It can be tested in any laboratory, even in a college.”

While launching Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan, Kathiria unveiled other cow dung-based products like earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods and goddesses. He said RKA aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

