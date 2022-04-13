Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan: Cabinet approves Rs 5,911 crore for scheme to boost rural local bodies

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a financial outlay of Rs 5,911 crore for the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) aimed at helping 2.78 lakh rural local bodies achieve sustainable development goals.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its assent for the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026 in an effort to boost the governance capabilities of Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs).

Of the total outlay of Rs 5,911 crore, the Centre’s share is Rs 3,700 crore and that of states is Rs 2,211 crore.

The scheme was first approved by the Cabinet in 2018 for implementation from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“As panchayats have representation of Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes and women, and are institutions closest to the grassroots, strengthening panchayats will promote equity and inclusiveness, along with social justice and economic development of the community. Increased use of e-governance by PRIs will help achieve improved service delivery and transparency. The scheme will strengthen gram sabhas to function as effective institutions with social inclusion of citizens, particularly the vulnerable groups. It will establish the institutional structure for capacity building of PRIs at the national, state and district level with adequate human resources and infrastructure,” a Cabinet statement on Wednesday said.

Around 60 lakh elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of rural local bodies, including traditional bodies, across the country will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme, the statement added.

The Cabinet also approved a policy for the utilisation of non-minable land for development and setting up of infrastructure relating to coal and energy. The approved policy provides a clear framework for utilisation of lands that are no longer suitable or economically viable for coal mining activities; or lands from which coal has been mined out/de-coaled and has been reclaimed.

The Cabinet also granted ex-post facto approval to a pact signed with Japan for collaboration in exploring technologies for treating wastewater.

The Jal Shakti Ministry had signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan’s Ministry of Environment last month for promoting cooperation for decentralised domestic wastewater management.