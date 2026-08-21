Bangladesh PM visit: In unusual move, Rashtrapati Bhavan recalls statement hour after issuing it

The Rashtrapati Bhawan recalled an official statement on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's upcoming visit to New Delhi, in less than an hour after publishing it. (Source: X/ @bdbnp78)

In an unusual move on Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhawan recalled an official statement on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s upcoming visit to New Delhi, in less than an hour after publishing it. At around 2pm, a press release from the Rahstrapati Bhawan said there will be no change of guard on Saturday owing to rehearsals ahead of the dignitary’s ceremonial reception.

The statement titled, “No change of guard ceremony this Saturday”, had said, “The Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not take place this Saturday (August 22, 2026) due to the full rehearsal for the ceremonial welcome of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”