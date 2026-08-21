Bangladesh PM visit: In unusual move, Rashtrapati Bhavan recalls statement hour after issuing it

A new statement sent by the President's Office at around 3pm said, "Press release issued on the subject ‘No Change of Guard Ceremony this Saturday’, which was issued on August 21, 2026, stands withdrawn."

Written by: Divya A
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 03:50 PM IST
Tarique RahmanThe Rashtrapati Bhawan recalled an official statement on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's upcoming visit to New Delhi, in less than an hour after publishing it. (Source: X/ @bdbnp78)
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In an unusual move on Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhawan recalled an official statement on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s upcoming visit to New Delhi, in less than an hour after publishing it. At around 2pm, a press release from the Rahstrapati Bhawan said there will be no change of guard on Saturday owing to rehearsals ahead of the dignitary’s ceremonial reception.

The statement titled, “No change of guard ceremony this Saturday”, had said, “The Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not take place this Saturday (August 22, 2026) due to the full rehearsal for the ceremonial welcome of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.”

However, the high-profile visit had not yet been officially announced by either New Delhi or Dhaka yet, the release was recalled. A new statement sent by the President’s Office at around 3pm said, “Press release issued on the subject ‘No Change of Guard Ceremony this Saturday’, which was issued on August 21, 2026, stands withdrawn.”

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For the visiting heads of state and other dignitaries on state visits to India, the President’s House hosts a ceremonial welcome as a grand military and diplomatic tradition. It takes place at the forecourt, featuring a formal tri-services Guard of Honour, national anthems, and introductions by the President of India and the Prime Minister.

A day ahead of the ceremony, full dress rehearsals are conducted. Later, the President also hosts a dinner reception for the visiting leader.

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Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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