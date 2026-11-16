From forest to courtyard: Mysterious journey of ‘pig-killer’ bomb disguised as rasgulla

Somewhere in the forest fringing the tribal villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, a crude explosive device is believed to have changed hands. A village shepherd, Dharmu Saraiya, told police he found the device in the forest. He allegedly passed it on to Ramabhagat Barautiya, a fellow villager, who eventually carried it to the house of 35-year-old Rajendra Barautiya on the night of November 10.

By the time it reached Rajendra’s courtyard, the explosive had allegedly been passed off as something else. In the middle of a post-Diwali gathering, Ramabhagat allegedly presented it to Rajendra as a rasgulla and challenged him to taste it. Rajendra bit into it. The device exploded inside his mouth, severely injuring his jaw and face. What may have been intended as a prank, police suspect, ended in a death that has left investigators struggling to establish where the bomb came from in the first place.

The police are now trying to retrace the device’s journey backwards, from the courtyard where it exploded to the forest where it was allegedly found, and possibly further, to whoever manufactured or brought it into the region.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Investigating officer Durga Prasad Nagpure, in-charge of Dindori Kotwali police station, said police were examining the call detail records of Dharmu, the shepherd, to determine whether he had been in contact with anyone who could have supplied the explosive. The account that he found it in the forest was yet to be independently verified.

“We have obtained the shepherd’s call detail records. We will analyse them to see whether he was in contact with anyone who could have brought the explosive to him. Only after analysing the CDRs will we be able to take the investigation further,” Nagpure said.

The officer said investigators were also examining the possibility that the device had come from Jabalpur, where local units are involved in making firecrackers and small explosive devices. The possibility that the bomb came from a local firecracker-making unit, however, remains speculative, and police have not identified any manufacturer or supplier.

“I have been in this area for around 15 years, and this is the first such case I have encountered in my two years at the Kotwali police station,” Nagpure said, adding that the use of such bombs was relatively uncommon in the area. Police have begun developing informant networks in villages bordering forests to identify places where such devices might be circulating.

Story continues below this ad

What is a pig-killer bomb

Known locally as a suar-mar bomb or pig-killer bomb, this type of crude explosive is associated with hunting wild boars. Unlike conventional hunting weapons, it relies on an animal biting into what appears to be food. The device is disguised as bait, and the pressure of the bite triggers an explosion inside the animal’s mouth. The resulting injuries are concentrated around the jaw and head, often proving fatal.

Such devices have also been reported in different parts of India under names such as dukkar bombs, avuttukai and chocolate bombs. Their appearance and construction vary across regions. Forest officials said crude explosive charges were concealed in food-like balls, sometimes made using dough and explosive material associated with firecrackers or quarrying.

The danger is not confined to the animals they are intended to kill. The devices can cause catastrophic injuries to anyone who handles them without knowing what they are. In Rajendra’s case, the explosive was reportedly small enough to be mistaken for a sweet, but its detonation at close range caused devastating injuries.

There have been similar cases elsewhere in the country. In Maharashtra, police investigations have previously traced the manufacture of dukkar bombs to local producers using explosive material sourced from firecrackers. In Odisha, forest officials have seized bait explosives being transported between districts for wild-boar hunting.

Story continues below this ad

Nagpure said police were trying to establish whether such explosives were being used in forest-fringe settlements around Dindori. The investigation, he said, would depend heavily on “local intelligence because searching the surrounding forests might not reveal where the devices were being made or supplied.”