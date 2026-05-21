A rare delivery, and what comes after: The story of Amina, Alim and their quadruplets

The couple “left it to God”, as an anxious team got to work at Moradabad’s TMU Hospital for a '1 in 7 lakh' delivery. A week later, the labour of love, and faith, continues.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
7 min readMoradabadMay 21, 2026 02:24 PM IST
The TMU team of doctors with Amina. (Express Photo)The TMU team of doctors with Amina. (Express Photo)
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The chances of a natural quadruplet pregnancy, as per experts, are 1 in 7 lakh. An article in The Official Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in India, published in 2007, said, “Only 48 such pregnancies are reported in world literature between 1900-1952.”

Amina Fatima, 25, and Mohammad Alim, 28, can tell you what those statistics don’t tell – about the before and after.

Between May 9 and May 14, her labour delayed and separated with the help of medicines, Amina delivered four babies – two boys and two girls – at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) Hospital in Moradabad. The quadruplets were conceived naturally, and also delivered naturally, in another rarity.

The first baby, born at 26 weeks of pregnancy on May 9, weighed only 710 gm. On May 14, Amina delivered another boy and two girls, weighing 900 gm, and roughly 600-700 gm, respectively.

On May 15, the infant born first, who was immediately administered surfactant that helps premature lungs breathe, developed pulmonary haemorrhage – a complication common among extremely premature infants. He didn’t survive.

The other three siblings remain in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with doctors keeping an anxious watch.

The pregnancy

Amina and Alim, who belong to adjacent villages Ratanpur Kala and Obri in Sambhal, got married in May 2024. It was an arranged marriage but the two had known each other since childhood.

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Lying on the hospital bed, Amina, her voice rising barely above a whisper, says: “Everyone wants children after marriage. That’s what I wanted too.”

Amina’s mother had nine children, including a pair of twins. So when Alim and she first came to know after an ultrasound that she was carrying four foetuses, Amina says they were not unduly worried. “I prayed that all of them remain safe.”

But, as they consulted multiple hospitals, the first advice of doctors was “foetal reduction”. This involved the termination of one or more foetuses to improve the chances of survival of the others and reduce risks to the mother.

When they came to TMU, nearly 30 km from Sambhal, this is what Professor Shubra Agarwal, the doctor who led the obstetrics and gynaecology team at TMU, also told them. By then, Amina was in the third week of her pregnancy.

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“In nearly 12 years of practice, this was the first time I saw a spontaneous quadruplet pregnancy… We advised Amina and her husband that carrying quadruplets till term was extremely difficult,” Agarwal told The Indian Express.

Agarwal has been with TMU, a private university with a hospital attached, since 2014. A multispeciality facility, the 20-year-old hospital sees around 2,000-2,500 patients daily, more than 80% of them from Amroha, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. It has roughly 800-1,000 admitted patients at all times.

Dr Alka Kriplani, former head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS, also asserts the “extremely uncommon” nature of spontaneous quadruplet pregnancies. : “In my entire career, I have seen only two or three such cases.”

Amina says she considered the medical advice, but didn’t hesitate after doctors admitted they were not sure of the risks. Even if she chose to terminate one of the foetuses, they said, complications or pregnancy loss regarding the others were possible.

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“I wanted to know if there was an injection so that, in the worst-case scenario, at least one baby would not be affected. But nobody could give us that guarantee,” she says.

So the couple chose faith instead. “Leave it to God,” they told doctors repeatedly.

Alim recalls telling the doctors: “Yeh Allah ki den hain, toh hum tohfa samajh ke rakh lenge (They are Allah’s gift, we accept them like a blessing).”

The finances

Alim, who runs a small grocery shop with his brother in Obri, earns between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 a month. Theirs is a joint household of five members.

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When doctors advised strict bed rest for Amina to ensure there were no risks to the quadruplets, everyday routines came to revolve around the pregnancy.

Alim started waking up early to cook breakfast before heading to the shop. His sister-in-law helped, as did relatives.

As the pregnancy became physically exhausting, Amina struggled to eat. Her weight dropped instead of increasing. She survived mostly on coconut water, fruits and small meals.

From the fourth month on, doctors stepped up the monitoring to checks every two weeks. Then, when Amina had just finished 26 weeks, she went into labour.

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She delivered the first baby on May 9. Soon after, to the surprise of the doctors, her contractions stopped.

Because the remaining three babies were still stable inside separate amniotic sacs and there were appeared to be no infection, doctors attempted what they call “a delayed interval delivery”, essentially a medical approach in which labour is temporarily halted to prolong the pregnancy and improve the survival chances of the remaining foetuses.

Five days later, Amina delivered the other three babies.

Dr M P Singh, Dean of Student Welfare at TMU, who also oversees media communications, says it was “the first case of quadruplets” since the hospital was established. “We treated Amina free of cost and have supported her family under the TMU Poshan Yojana by paying her Rs 4,000 (one-time payment).”

The babies

Dr Aditi Rawat, the NICU in-charge and consulting neonatologist at TMU, says Amina’s babies fall in the highest-risk category of newborn care: extremely premature and extremely low birth weight babies. “The mortality rate in babies born before 28 weeks and below 900 grams is between 50% and 80%,” she says.

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One complication is that the babies, given how small they are, cannot yet drink milk. Their lungs, intestines and other organs remain underdeveloped. Nutrition is being administered intravenously, with doctors monitoring oxygen saturation, blood gases, urine output and pulse rates almost hourly.

A fragile Amina spends most of her time on the hospital bed, in a ward with over 10 other patients. Alim sleeps at night outside along with relatives.

As their three babies fight against the odds in incubators, the 28-year-old admits he often debates if they were right in keeping all the four foetuses. “When doctors tell you there are complications, when they say ventilators are needed, there is fear… Maybe we should have listened. At that time, we only thought positively,” he says.

But almost immediately, Alim pulls himself together. “Whatever happens, happens for the best. We hope that our children come out safe.”

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Since Amina was admitted, Alim has gone back to the village only once, for a brief while last week to bury their firstborn. They were yet to name him or the others, having decided to leave it till after they were at home.

Before that, Alim must face one more thing: break the news to Amina that one of their children didn’t make it. He fears she is too weak to deal with the blow. When she demands to see the babies, he leads her to the glass window looking into the NICU – and lets her draw her own conclusions.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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