Rape victim ends life after accused refused to marry her: UP Police

A 23-YEAR-OLD rape victim allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after she purportedly asked the accused to marry her and he refused, police said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was arrested on rape charges on Monday and taken to Bijpur police station in Sonbhadra. After the woman’s death, he was booked on charges of abetment to suicide, too.

Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil said the accused and the woman had been living together for the past few years against the wishes of her family. “On March 31, the woman got a case registered against him, alleging that he raped her after promising marriage. He was to be produced before a local court on Tuesday,” the SP said.

On Tuesday morning, the victim visited the accused in the lock-up. The SP said a few minutes later, the woman collapsed on the floor and some policemen rushed to the spot,” said the SP.

“The woman died during treatment. Doctors said it is suspected that she consumed a poisonous substance. It is yet to be ascertained if she consumed it while talking to the accused at the police station,” the SP said. Post-mortem examination was conducted in Madhya Pradesh and the report was awaited.