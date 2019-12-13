Rape trials must be complete in 6 months: Ravi Shankar Prasad to CMs, CJs

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday reminded all chief ministers and chief justices of high courts that trials in rape cases have to be completed within six months under law.

“We owe it to our daughters and sisters and their families who are unfortunate victims of these heinous crimes, a fair and prompt trial,” Prasad wrote in separate letters to them.

As per the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, the trial in such cases has to be completed in two months and appeals in higher courts within six months.

Stating that the Union government is committed to enhancing safety of women and children, the minister said that after investigation, the cases will have to be assigned to prosecutors who are competent and sensitive to victims.

To ensure targeted disposal of cases, the law ministry has launched a scheme “for setting up Fast Track Special Courts for Expeditious Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases”. Under the scheme, 1,023 dedicated fast track courts are proposed to be set up in the country.

