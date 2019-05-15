Rape of three-year-old in Kashmir: Protests continue for third day as students clash with forces

PROTESTS OVER the rape of a three-year-old in a village in North Kashmir last week continued for the third day on Tuesday, with students coming out on the roads in many areas of the Valley and demanding exemplary action against the accused.

Advertising

On Monday evening, authorities had announced closure of several schools and colleges in some districts in the Valley. But, on Tuesday, protest demonstrations were held in areas where colleges and schools were open.

In Srinagar, students clashed with security personnel outside the Amar Singh College. Security forces resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters. Minor clashes also erupted outside a college in Bemina area of the city.

Also Read | Rape of three-year-old roils Valley, arrested man’s family leaves village

Advertising

The J&K Police said principal of a local school is being questioned over a certificate which shows the accused as a minor.

Governor’s Home advisor, K Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday, said that the culprit would be given an exemplary punishment as per law.

“In the present case special medical team would go into ascertaining the age of the accused… a decision would be taken regarding lowering the age for punishment to 16 years after detailed discussions…” he said, as per a statement issued by state government on Tuesday.