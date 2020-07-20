Rape of minor girl 2 yrs on, orphanage management yet to be booked under POCSO

In response, the office of the Kutch (east) Superintendent of Police told Khubchandani that the action was still pending as the police were waiting for a formal complaint. (Representational) In response, the office of the Kutch (east) Superintendent of Police told Khubchandani that the action was still pending as the police were waiting for a formal complaint. (Representational)

AROUND TWO years after a minor girl was allegedly raped by two students in an orphanage in Kutch district, police are yet to book the management of that organisation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act even as the two alleged assailants are facing criminal proceedings, an application by Gandhidham-based activist Vinod Khubchandani has revealed.

Through an application filed with the office of the superintendent of police of Kutch (east) on June 20, Khubchandani had sought to know the status of Kutch district child welfare committee’s recommendation to book the orphanage management under POCSO since the institute had failed to protect the girl from sexual assault and had also not reported the alleged rape to police.

In response, the office of the Kutch (east) Superintendent of Police told Khubchandani that the action was still pending as the police were waiting for a formal complaint.

“With respect to the allegation that no action was taken against administrators (of the orphanage) during the course of investigation of this offence, Gandhidham ‘B’ Division police station have informed chairperson of the child welfare committee, Bhuj, Kutch to file a complaint seeking action against administrators of (the orphanage) under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 and the POCSO Act, 2012 for not showing seriousness in this matter and not reporting the incident to competent authority.

A noting has been made to register a complaint and initiate action on it once chairperson of child welfare committee, Bhuj, Kutch files an informed complaint with relevant records,” a reply sent by the office of the SP to Khubchandani on Saturday stated.

The girl was allegedly dragged to a toilet block by two boys living in the same orphanage and raped by the duo on August 15, 2018. However, the institute had not reported the matter to police on its own. It was only after the victim’s father and her aunt took her to police station on October 4, 20218 that the girl spoke about the sexual assault.

The SP office’s letter to Khubchandani states that both the assailants have been charge-sheeted. While one is facing trial in a special POCSO case in Bhuj, the other is facing proceedings before a juvenile justice board.

However, Khubchandani said that the district child welfare committee has already written twice to the police to book the administration of the orphanage under POCSO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd