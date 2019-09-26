Rape of minor Dalit in UP: Probe completed in six days, one arrested

THE RAE Bareli police has claimed that an investigation in a rape case of a minor Dalit girl was completed in just six days and that a chargesheet had been filed against the accused a 30-year-old man, in the local court.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted when she was alone at her residence on September 17. Two days later, police arrested the accused, identified as Ram Milan Lodhi, and filed chargesheet against him on September 23.

The investigating officer (IO) had requested the court to fast-track the case so that the victim could get justice at the earliest.

The court has fixed Thursday for framing of charges against accused, said government counsel Dinesh Kumar Srivastava.

“On the day of filing chargesheet, I moved an application before Special court (POCSO ) Act requesting to put the case on fast track and prayed for its day-to-day hearing. The court took cognizance of my letter,” said the IO of the case.

Ram Milan is lodged at Rae Bareli jail.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that when she returned home, her daughter told her about the ordeal. The next day, the mother registered an FIR against Ram Milan under IPC section 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) at Harchandpur police station. The police also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and SC/ST Act against accused.

On September 18, the victim’s medical examination was done and the police also recorded her statement. The next day, police arrested Ram Milan from near his residence. On September 20, the victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate.

The next day, the investigating officer recorded statements of six witnesses, including tghe victim’s mother.

On September 23, the police filed chargesheet against accused.

“Section 354 A was altered to 376 AB on the basis of the victim’s statement before the magistrate. We are yet to receive a report on the victim’s medical examination and her clothes sent to forensic laboratory,” said the IO.