Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Rape-murder of minor: Not Bangladeshi, accused has family property in Dumka, says

The 14-year-old girl was found hanging at a Dumka village and police had arrested one person under the charges of rape and murder (IPC) and under the POCSO Act. The incident occurred days after a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by a stalker and she succumbed to her injuries a week later.

Amid claims of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and legislative party leader Babulal Marandi that the accused in the September 2 alleged rape-murder of 14-year-old Dumka girl is a Bangladeshi, Jharkhand Police’s investigation has concluded that he has ‘ancestral property’ in Dumka.

On September 8, Marandi wrote on Twitter: “Dumka police is telling that the accused in this case is a resident of Dumka, (but) actually he is a Bangladeshi. He does not have any relatives, people or any person in that village.” Marandi even got the Panchayat Samiti members and villagers to sign a declaration that the accused does not belong to that address. He even sought a probe by the NIA.

The same day, Dubey tweeted: “There is a conspiracy by Congress and JMM which is going on to secede Jharkhand into Bangladesh, my words are turning out to be true… The NIA should investigate.”

However, a September 11 letter by Umesh Ram, Mufassil Dumka police station in-charge, to Superintendent of Police A Lakra stated that the accused’s father and his three brothers were born in a Dumka village and one of the brothers is still a resident of the village. “They have their raiyati land and ancestral home…During physical verification, the villagers and one of the relatives said that the accused’s father was born there.” Ram wrote that the document details of the land records given to them are also being verified.

When asked to comment on police’s claim, Dubey said “police can say anything they wish”. “Babulal ji had clearly mentioned in his tweet with several signatures stating that the accused is not from the village,” he said.

Marandi, however, said: “It may be possible that the accused is from Dumka, but a confusion was created at that point of time by the police. And the villagers also said that the accused does not belong to that particular village.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 03:02:20 am
