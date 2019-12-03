‘Rape-murder’ of Mainpuri student: Without court’s nod, police take ‘suspects’ to polygraph test lab

A day after an SIT was formed to investigate the alleged murder and rape of a Class 11 student in Mainpuri in September this year, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case on Monday took two teachers and three students of Class 11 — all three minor — of the school to Lucknow Forensic Science Lab (FSL) without seeking permission from the court for the same.

Advertising

The FSL refused to entertain the police’s request of conducting the polygraph test on minors and the two teachers — the woman hostel warden and a male teacher — in absence of the court order.

The government on Monday also transferred Mainpuri District Magistrate, Pramod Kumar Upadhyay. He swapped posts with Additional Cane Commissioner Mahindra Bahadur Singh. This comes a day after the SP of Mainpuri, Ajai Shankar Rai, was removed for “slow investigation”.

Meanwhile, senior UP Police officers said that they were unaware of the IO’s decision to go for polygraph test without the court’s nod. “Talk to the IO. If he is sent back for going without a court order. We would, however, obtain the court order’s for a polygraph test,” Director General of Police O P Singh told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the IO, Pahup Singh, who is also Station House Officer of Bhogaon Police Station, refused to say why he did so.

He, however, said that the police will now move the local court to obtain permission for the polygraph test and the DNA profiling on the five persons to verify the allegation of rape.

Also read | UP govt recommends CBI probe into Mainpuri girl student’s ‘suicide’

“Among the five persons whose polygraph test was decided includes the woman warden and a student who are named in the FIR… We have also decided to get DNA profiling of the three students and the male teacher as semen was found in the undergarment of the victim after her death. It was then sent for the lab test. Blood samples of the four persons would be taken for DNA profiling after the court’s order,” said the IO.

After the Class XII student was found hanging in a suspicious manner in her hostel room on September 16, the police had filed a case of murder and attempt to rape against three persons including the woman principal, the hostel warden and a classmate of the victim. The post-mortem report stated that the death occurred due to asphyxia due to antemortem hanging. The girl’s family had then alleged that a student of the school had attempted to rape the girl and killed her. The police had, however, then denied the sexual assault allegation and claimed that girl had hanged herself and a note recovered from her room stated she was upset over an incident that took place three years ago when she was punished for allegedly stealing snacks from a hostel inmate’s bag.

However, on Sunday the state government removed the Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri for “slow investigation”, days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking “unbiased probe” into the death.

The government formed a three-member SIT, led by Inspector General (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal, who reached Mainpuri on Monday and visited the school to collect the details about the case.

The other two members of the SIT are Ajay Kumar, who has been posted as SP of Mainpuri and took charge on Monday, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Task Force) Shyamakant.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Mainpuri) Om Prakash Singh said that the case documents have been handed over to the SIT.