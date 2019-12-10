‘Rape-murder’ of Mainpuri student: 17 under scanner, DNA samples taken

The Mainpuri police filed a case of murder and attempt to rape against three persons after the Class 12 student was found hanging in a suspicious manner The Mainpuri police filed a case of murder and attempt to rape against three persons after the Class 12 student was found hanging in a suspicious manner

MAINPURI police, investigating the rape and murder of a Class 11 student of a government school in the district in September, has identified 17 more suspects and collected their blood samples for DNA profiling to zero in on the culprit. Forensic experts had found semen stains on the victim’s undergarment after her death.

The 17 suspects include three students, four of the victim’s relatives and 10 of the school employees. “Blood samples of all the 17 suspects will be sent to laboratory for test,” said an investigating officer.

Earlier, on December 3, blood samples of the three students and a male teacher were collected and given to the Lucknow Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA profiling. The report is awaited.

The victim’s father told The Indian Express that police were performing DNA test on their four relatives, including her maternal uncle and cousin, who were in regular touch with her over the phone.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the case, identified the victim’s friends and relatives, who were in regular touch with her.

Meanwhile, the SIT has also been verifying her family’s claim of injury marks on her body.

“There were bruises on her right shoulder and her nose, leading to suspicion that some untoward incident had happened with my daughter. I had been complaining about the injury marks which indicated that my daughter was murdered. After the autopsy report stated that there was no injury on the body, we requested the district administration and police for a second postmortem. No one has acknowledged our demand,” alleged the father.

Police sources informed that the ‘panchnama’ (a document containing primary details of the injury marks, if any, other symptoms seen on the body before the autopsy) report mentioned two bruise marks on the body.

The SIT has decided to question five witnesses who were present when the panchnama was recorded and also the three doctors who performed the autopsy.

On Monday, SIT recorded statements of the students and the teachers again. On the other hand, five persons including two teachers – the woman hostel warden and a male teacher – and three students would be brought to the FSL in Lucknow again for a polygraph test. The police had earlier obtained permission from a local court of Mainpuri and Juvenile Justice Board for putting them under the test. The three boys are juvenile and students of Class 11.

“They had undergone for the polygraph test on December 4, but they would be sent to Lucknow again, probably tomorrow, for another round of the test to get more authentic statements,” said a police officer.

The Mainpuri police filed a case of murder and attempt to rape against three persons after the Class 12 student was found hanging in a suspicious manner in her hostel room on September 16. The three persons are the woman principal, the hostel warden and a classmate of the victim. The post-mortem report stated that the death occurred due to asphyxia.

The girl’s family had then alleged that a student of the school had attempted to rape the girl and killed her. The police had, however, denied the sexual assault allegation and claimed that she had hanged herself and a note recovered from her room stated she was upset over an incident that took place three years ago when she was punished for allegedly stealing snacks from a hostel inmate’s bag.

