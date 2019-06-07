Rape, murder of BPO employee in Pune: Convicts move Bombay HC against death penalty

Slated to be executed on June 24, two men who were given the death sentence in the 2007 rape and murder case of a BPO employee in Pune have moved the Bombay High Court, urging it to strike down the rejection of their mercy petitions and commute their death sentence.

In their petitions, Purushottam Borate (37) and Pradeep Kokade (30) claimed they suffered “undue and avoidable delay of 1,509 days in the execution of death sentence, solitary confinement lasting more than seven years”.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on November 1, 2007, when the victim, who worked at a company in Pune, was picked up by an office cab for a night shift. Borate was the driver of the cab while his friend, Kokade, was also present in the vehicle. Police found her body the next day but were unable to establish her identity until the complaint. Borate and Kokade were then arrested.

In custody since November 2, 2007, the two contended that of the 11.5 years they spent behind bars, they have been kept in solitary confinement of Yerwarda Central Prison. The delay of 1,509 days, the two stated, includes 774 days in the disposal of their mercy petition when guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court state mercy petitions should be decided within 90 days.

A division bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre after Additional Public Prosecutor Aruna Kamat-Pai pointed out that it was yet to be served notice. The court will hear the case further on June 14.

Borate’s petition states he has been “living under the shadow of the hangman’s noose with the threat of imminent death hanging over his head for 1,509 days (4 years, 1 month, 17 days)… Such pain and torment is a punishment far worse than death. This mental agony has wreaked havoc on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the petitioner.”