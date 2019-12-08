Rape-murder convicts must be hanged in public: Goa minister

Once found guilty, such convicts “should be hanged in a stadium”, he said. (ANI) Once found guilty, such convicts “should be hanged in a stadium”, he said. (ANI)

The Union government should amend the law and facilitate public hanging of rape-murder convicts in order to send a strong message to society that such crimes will not be tolerated, Goa Minister Michael Lobo said on Saturday.

Once found guilty, such convicts “should be hanged in a stadium”, he said.

Referring to the killing of the four men accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case by the police in an encounter early on Friday, Lobo said, “Such crimes do not have a place in our society — or even in jail. Amendment needs to be done in the Indian Penal Code by Parliament to see that such crimes are tried by a fast-track court within a period of four months.”

He said, “The maximum time given (for trial) should be five months and public hanging, which was in existence before the British rule in some places in India, or internationally…public hanging should come in place for rape with murder.”

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, who are very, very strong, have to take cognisance and propose an amendment to the present Act and see that the particular amendment goes through,” he said.

