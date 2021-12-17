‘Indefensible’: Priyanka Gandhi slams Karnataka Congress MLA over rape remark

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday strongly condemned Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar’s “rape remark” saying that such comments are “indefensible”.

“I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri K R Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri. K.R.Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

The Congress has disapproved of the “exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter” between senior leader K R Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

During an Assembly session on Thursday, Kumar, a former speaker of the House, said, “There’s a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.”

Watch: Senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar and #Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy after the former made a sexist comment in the ongoing #KarnatakaAssembly session in Belagavihttps://t.co/7o0PkmSTyH pic.twitter.com/ZbhiSJdPir — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 17, 2021

Opposition as well as Congress women MLAs have slammed Kumar for the remark.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kumar apologised in the Assembly. “…my intention was never to demean the prestige of this House or behave in an inferior way. I will not defend myself. I tender my sincere apology for my utterance during the proceedings of the house if it has hurt people from any part of the country,” he said.