Rape convict teacher taken to CBI office in Gandhinagar

On August 12, 2018, Dhaval Trivedi had allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old woman who had joined his coaching centre in Choital town.

Dhaval Trivedi, the rape convict teacher held by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly abducting a woman from Chotila town in Surendranagar, was flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad via a scheduled flight on Monday and then taken to the CBI office in Gandhinagar.

The flight from Delhi landed at Ahmedabad airport around 6:30 pm on Monday, following which Trivedi was whisked away to Gandhinagar by a CBI team. Sources said that he will be kept at the CBI office in the state capital and formally arrested in connection with the Chotila woman’s abduction in August 2018.

“We have his transit remand for three days. We will arrest him formally and then produce him in court with a remand application,” said the sources. ‘

Trivedi was apprehended by a team of Delhi Police from Salon district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday after receiving a tip-off from the CBI. “He was working there as a security guard for a private firm,” sources added.

Incidentally, the woman had returned to her home in June this year with an 11-month-old child. The woman had attended Trivedi’s private coaching centre in Chotila and was only 18 years old when the teacher had allegedly abducted her.

A native of Vadodara, Trivedi knows multiple Indian languages and was the principal of a private school in Paddhari town when he had kidnapped two minor students from the school in July 2012. He was arrested from Punjab two years later and a special court in Rajkot had convicted him of abduction, rape and rape of minor, among other charges, and sentenced him to life imprisonment in March 2018. However, he had walked out of jail on parole in August 2018, jumped his parole, set up an English coaching centre in Chotila and eventually abducted the 18-year-old woman who was one of her students, as per sources.

When asked as to how the woman had managed to return to her home, CBI sources said: “The victim has told her side of the story. Now that the accused has been nabbed, we will come to know the other side of the story and after that, we shall be in a position as to how things had unfolded.”

