Rape charges filed against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday filed a chargesheet in the alleged rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, news agency ANI reported. The charges have been filed nearly three months after an FIR was registered against the godman on June 11.

According to ANI, the charges were filed under IPC sections 376, 377 at Saket court in Delhi. The self-proclaimed soothsayer is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman, who is his former disciple. In her complaint with Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi on June 7, the woman had said she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade, but after she was raped by him and two of his disciples, she was forced to return to her native place in Rajasthan.

She also alleged that a female disciple of the godman used to force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples slept with him as well, the police said.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court in July by a Delhi based NGO alleging the “biased and unfair” nature of the investigation carried out by Delhi Police’s crime branch in the case. It added that the delay could influence witnesses and lead to the destruction of evidence. The plea also sought the transfer of probe from the crime branch to the CBI.

