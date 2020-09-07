Rape charge: Police file FIR against Uttarakhand BJP MLA, his wife

The woman had filed the initial complaint on August 16 accusing Negi of raping her and demanding a DNA test to confirm that he is the father of her child.

Over a fortnight after a married woman in Dehradun filed a complaint accusing BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi of raping her, Uttarakhand police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the legislator and his wife.

The police action comes a day after an additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court directed them to do so while hearing a petition from the complainant. Nehru Colony police SHO Rakesh Gosain confirmed that an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been lodged against the MLA and his wife.

The woman had filed the initial complaint on August 16 accusing Negi of raping her and demanding a DNA test to confirm that he is the father of her child. Negi is presently the MLA from Dwarahat Assembly constituency in Almora district.

