Rape charge against Gujarat BJP leader: Crime Branch records woman’s statement

The 21-year old woman, who has alleged that she was raped by BJP leader from Kutch, Jayanti Bhanushali, on Monday recorded her statement before the Surat Crime Branch here.

The woman had fallen sick and was admitted to a private hospital here soon after she levelled the allegations against the former BJP MLA at a press meet. She had also filed a complaint with the police, leading to the lodging of an FIR against the BJP leader. On Monday afternoon, the rape victim turned up to Surat crime branch at Chowk Bazaar in Surat, to record her statements. The ACB Crime branch officer along with women police officials, recorded her statements, sources said.

“The complainant had come to the Crime Branch office today afternoon and recorded her statements. She was ill for the last couple of days and was admitted in a hospital,” Detection of Crime Branch Inspector P L Chaudhary said.

The woman, a resident of Surat, had filed an application with the Surat police commissionerate accusing Bhanushali of raping her multiple times, promising her an admission to a “reputed college” in Ahmedabad.

The rape case is now being investigated by Surat Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police R R Sarvaiya after Leena Patil, then Surat City Superintendent of Police was transferred by the government.

Bhanushali’s plea in HC likely to be heard on Tuesday

The petition filed by former BJP MLA Jayanti Bhanushali in the High Court, seeking quashing of the rape FIR filed against him in Surat, was not taken up by the court on Monday due to paucity of time. The court is likely to take up the matter on Tuesday.

