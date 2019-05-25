Rape case: UP Police to serve newly elected MP court notice

NEWLY ELECTED BSP MP from Ghosi in Mau district, Atul Rai, who remained absconding during campaigning and polling period after a rape case was filed against him on May 1, was recently declared proclaimed offender by a Varanasi court. The police are now set to serve the court order that asks him to surrender within a month, failing which property attachment order will be issued.

The police said they could not serve the court order earlier owing to shortage of manpower amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Rai beat BJP MP and candidate Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes.

PM Narendra Modi, at an election rally in Ghosi, had targeted BSP chief Mayawati for choosing a candidate who is a ‘bhagoda’ (absconder).

The rape case against Rai was registered on May 1 at Lanka police station. When Rai could not be traced, the Varanasi police moved court and obtained non-bailable warrant on May 3 and later filed another application to declare him proclaimed offender. “Over a week ago, a Varanasi court declared him proclaimed offender. We could not serve the order as a chunk of our personnel were deployed for the elections. A police team will serve the court order at Rai’s Varanasi house and his native place at Bhanwarkol area of Ghazipur district,” said SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhushan.