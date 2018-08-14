Rape case: Kerala police question Jalandhar Bishop

Kerala police team in Jalandhar Sunday. (Express photo) Kerala police team in Jalandhar Sunday. (Express photo)

A team of Kerala Police, camping in Jalandhar for the last few days to probe rape allegations levelled by a nun against the Bishop of the Diocese of Jalandhar, went to Bishop House here around 3:15 pm Monday only to find that the man who they had come to question, Father Franco Mulakkal, was not present there.

Ending their wait of over four hours, the Bishop finally arrived in a motorcade of nearly ten vehicles around 7:40 pm. Three Kerala-based mediapersons alleged that they were manhandled by private security personnel employed at the Bishop House who “pushed” them when they tried to speak to Mulakkal while he was still in his vehicle. Their cameras were also broken, they alleged. Father Peter, chief public relations officer, Diocese of Jalandhar, declined to comment on the issue.

The journalists, who suffered bruises, were identified as Rebin Vincent Gralan of Mathrubhumi News, cameraman Vishakh Jayapalan and Sanoj Kumar, photographer with Malayala Manorama. Local journalists raised slogans against the Jalandhar Police, who were also present on the premises, for “hampering” the efforts of their Kerala counterparts.

Questioning of Mulakkal began around 8 pm and was still on at the time of going to press.

Earlier in the day, Mulakkal’s counsel Mandeep Singh visited the house twice.

He denied that anticipatory bail had been sought for Mulakkal. “We have not got any written notice about his questioning or arrest and until then, there is no need of seeking anticipatory bail,” he said, claiming that there was “enough proof to establish that the allegations against the Bishop are false.”

