Rape case: Delhi HC seeks BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s response

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (File Photo) BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s plea seeking vacation of an order staying a trial court direction to lodge an FIR against the leader in an alleged rape case.

Justice A K Pathak also issued notice to Delhi Police on the woman’s plea, claiming that she was pressured to take back the case and threatened against taking action against the BJP leader.

The court, however, declined to advance the hearing to August. It listed the matter for December 6 and sought the response of Hussain and the police before that date.

The HC on July 13 stayed operation of the trial court’s order asking police to register an FIR on the rape complaint made by the woman on the leader’s plea for a stay and quashing of the same.

The trial court had directed the police to carry out medical examination of the accused as per rules.

Seeking vacation of the HC order, the woman in her plea through advocate Sanjiv Kumar Singh said that this was a very serious case of rape and in this type of crime the rule talks of speedy trial.

While seeking stay on the trial court’s order, Hussain’s counsel had told the court on July 13 that there was a dispute between the woman and the leader’s brother and that the BJP leader got dragged into it. The counsel had informed that a closure report had already been filed on the issue related to the leader’s brother

“The sessions court did not apply its mind while rejecting our appeal against the magisterial court’s July 7 order,” the counsel had said.

The HC had issued notice and sought the response of the complainant and the police on Hussain’s plea challenging the trial court’s order.

The Delhi-based woman had in June moved the trial court, accusing Hussain of rape and seeking an FIR against him. She alleged that in April he called her to a farmhouse and raped her after lacing her cold drink with a sedative.

