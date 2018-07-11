Rape case against another Malankara church priest

According to the woman’s complaint to the police, the issue was taken up with the Church authorities and they decided to settle it between the two sides. According to the woman’s complaint to the police, the issue was taken up with the Church authorities and they decided to settle it between the two sides.

Kerala police have registered a rape case against another priest belonging to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which is already reeling under allegations of sexual abuse against four of its priests. Police in Alappuzha said Fr Binu George, 44, allegedly raped a married woman in 2014 when he was her parish priest under Mavalikkara diocese of the Church. “The woman had a dispute with her in-laws. When the issue went to police, Fr George intervened as parish priest of the mother of two. When she went to the parsonage to meet the priest, he allegedly abused her,’’ said a police officer.

According to the woman’s complaint to the police, the issue was taken up with the Church authorities and they decided to settle it between the two sides. The priest was transferred to another parish, but, the complaint said, he continued to send lewd messages to the woman and she eventually approached police.

Malankara Church priests trustee Fr M O John said the Church had taken disciplinary action against the priest following the allegation. “We had shifted him out of the parish of the complainant as a punishment. What the Church could do then was only transfer the priest. Now, we may take harsher decisions, including defrocking, since he is facing a criminal case,’’ said John.

