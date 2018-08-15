Rape case: After questioning Jalandhar Bishop for nine hours, Kerala cops to return

The Kerala Police team in Jalandhar. (Express photo) The Kerala Police team in Jalandhar. (Express photo)

After spending nearly 14 hours at Bishop’s House of Jalandhar Diocese and questioning Bishop Franco Mulakkal for nine hours in connection with allegations of rape levelled against him by a nun, a team of Kerala police team left around 4:45 am Tuesday. Asked why Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head DSP K Subhash said the Bishop had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s House “if required”.

Kottayam district police chief Hari Shankar told The Indian Express on phone said that the police team would return to Kerala Wednesday.

