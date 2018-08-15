Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Rape case: After questioning Jalandhar Bishop for nine hours, Kerala cops to return

Rape case: After questioning Jalandhar Bishop for nine hours, Kerala cops to return

Asked why Bishop Franco Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head DSP K Subhash said the Bishop had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s House “if required”.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: August 15, 2018 2:22:26 pm
Rape case: After questioning Jalandhar Bishop for nine hours, Kerala cops to return The Kerala Police team in Jalandhar. (Express photo)

After spending nearly 14 hours at Bishop’s House of Jalandhar Diocese and questioning Bishop Franco Mulakkal for nine hours in connection with allegations of rape levelled against him by a nun, a team of Kerala police team left around 4:45 am Tuesday. Asked why Mulakkal was not arrested, the team head DSP K Subhash said the Bishop had “cooperated” during questioning and that they would return to Bishop’s House “if required”.

Kottayam district police chief Hari Shankar told The Indian Express on phone said that the police team would return to Kerala Wednesday.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement