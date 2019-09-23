Rape and murder of 6-year-old in UP: Chargesheet filed in ‘record’ 6 days

Lucknow Police on Sunday filed a chargesheet in “record” six days in a case of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her father’s colleague here.

On September 15, the 23-year-old accused had abducted the child whose body was later recovered from his house, according to the chargesheet. He was arrested within a few hours of the incident under IPC sections of murder and rape, and relevant section of the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We considered the rape-cum-murder as the rarest of rare cases. We started the investigation and put the case on a priority basis. We collected all evidence and filed a chargesheet in record six days. The investigating officer (IO) collected circumstantial evidence and completed the investigation at the earliest,” said a circle officer.

The station house officer (SHO) concerned and the IO said they were directed by senior officers to work on the case on a priority basis. “We worked on the case day and night,” said the SHO. A separate FIR was registered against 15 named and around 100 unidentified others for blocking the road in the area on September 15. The protest followed over an allegation that even though a missing person’s report had been filed at the police station earlier in the day, police delayed the search operation, leading to the murder and rape.

Meanwhile, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has instructed prosecution officials to send the case to a fast track court.