Rape and cheating case: Kerala CPM leader’s son gets anticipatory bail

A sessions court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy, the son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a case of alleged rape and cheating. He was booked last month based on the complaint by a woman who alleged that he abused her over several years under the pretext of marrying her.

The Dindoshi sessions court, in its order, stated that Binoy would have to remain present before the investigating officer every Monday for a month and cooperate with the investigation. It also directed him to not leave the country without the court’s nod. The Oshiwara police had objected to the plea stating custody may be required to conduct a DNA test.

The complainant has also claimed that she has an eight-year old child, allegedly fathered by Binoy. While granting anticipatory bail, Binoy was directed to give his blood sample for a DNA test.

Binoy had claimed there were discrepancies in the allegations. His lawyers had also submitted photographs to the court saying they showed the victim was in a relationship with other men. The complainant’s lawyer had submitted documentsclaiming they showed that Binoy and the complainant were in a relationship from 2009 to 2015. ENS