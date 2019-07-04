Toggle Menu
Rape and cheating case: Kerala CPM leader’s son gets anticipatory bailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rape-and-cheating-case-kerala-cpm-leaders-son-gets-anticipatory-bail-5813812/

Rape and cheating case: Kerala CPM leader’s son gets anticipatory bail

The complainant has also claimed that she has an eight-year old child, allegedly fathered by Binoy. While granting anticipatory bail, Binoy was directed to give his blood sample for a DNA test.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan son booked for rape, Binoy Kodiyeri rape, Mumbai police, Mumbai news
While granting anticipatory bail, Binoy was directed to give his blood sample for a DNA test. (File photo)

A sessions court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy, the son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a case of alleged rape and cheating. He was booked last month based on the complaint by a woman who alleged that he abused her over several years under the pretext of marrying her.

The Dindoshi sessions court, in its order, stated that Binoy would have to remain present before the investigating officer every Monday for a month and cooperate with the investigation. It also directed him to not leave the country without the court’s nod. The Oshiwara police had objected to the plea stating custody may be required to conduct a DNA test.

The complainant has also claimed that she has an eight-year old child, allegedly fathered by Binoy. While granting anticipatory bail, Binoy was directed to give his blood sample for a DNA test.

Binoy had claimed there were discrepancies in the allegations. His lawyers had also submitted photographs to the court saying they showed the victim was in a relationship with other men. The complainant’s lawyer had submitted documentsclaiming they showed that Binoy and the complainant were in a relationship from 2009 to 2015. ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP block panel member killed in firing during clash
2 Unnao rape case: Girl’s uncle gets 10-year jail term for murder attempt
3 MLA Mukhtar Ansari, brother acquitted in BJP leader Krishnanand Rai murder case