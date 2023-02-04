scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Rape allegations against ex-Andaman chief secretary: SIT files chargesheet

The Indian Express had on October 15 reported that two serving bureaucrats, including Narain, have been accused of sexual assault and gang rape by a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair

Jitendra Narain, the former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary, is facing allegations of gangrape and sexual abuse. (Photo: Twitter/@jitendra_narain)
The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged involvement of former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a case of rape has filed a chargesheet, a member of the investigating team told The Indian Express.

The chargesheet, that runs into hundreds of pages, includes charges under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Indian Express had on October 15 reported that two serving bureaucrats, including Narain, have been accused of sexual assault and gang rape by a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair.

Also Read |Ex-Andaman chief secretary suspended over allegations of rape

The woman’s complaint, accessed by The Indian Express, gives a detailed account of the violent sexual attack on her on two occasions at night in April and May at Narain’s official residence in Port Blair.

In her complaint, the woman has said that in search of a job, she was introduced to the Labour Commissioner through a hotel owner and the Commissioner took her to the residence of the Chief Secretary. There, she said, she was offered liquor which she refused and was assured government employment. Subsequently, she alleged, she was brutally and sexually abused by the two men.

Don't Miss |Andaman administration to Supreme Court: Ex-Chief Secy Jitendra Narain tampered with CCTV evidence

Two weeks later, she alleged in the complaint, she was again called at 9 pm by them to the Chief Secretary’s residence and the assault was repeated. Instead of the promised government job, she alleged, she was threatened with dire consequences if she spoke about the matter to anyone.

Following the allegations, Narain was suspended by the Centre in October last year. Narain has reportedly claimed, in his written denials, that the accusations were at the behest of local officers against whom he had taken action as chief secretary and they were behind a “malicious” campaign against him. He has said he would fully cooperate with the police and was willing to face trial.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 23:03 IST
Best of Express
Must Read
