UP: Rape-accused SDM goes missing, police want to attach his properties

After obtaining orders from the court, police have pasted attachment of property notice at the Chitrakoot and Agra residence of sub-divisional magistrate Saujanya Kumar Vikas, who is wanted in a rape case.

Vikas, who is married and has two children, was booked by Jhansi police in January this year for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman after promising to marry her. He was suspended 15 days ago. The woman, in her complaint to the police, had alleged that Vikas, then SDM of Chitrakoot, threatened her when she tried to distance herself from him. In her complaint, the woman said that she had come in contact with the officer when he was posted in Jalaun.

She alleged that Vikas claimed to be a bachelor and raped her after promising to marry her. But after she came to know that he was married, she started distancing herself from him, said Abhishek Kumar Rahul, the Circle Officer of Nawabad, where the FIR against Vikas was filed.

She also alleged that Vikas sent her threat messages and vulgar obscene photographs after he got transferred to Chitrakoot and she started to distance herself from him.

As Vikas went missing after the FIR was filed on January 9, the police moved court and obtained a non-bailable warrant against him. Jhansi police approached court again which issued an attachment of property notice and asked him to appear before court or police within 30 days. As the accused officer remains absconding, we will move court again for permission to attach his property, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, Om Prakash Singh said.

Police, he said, are conducting raids to catch him. Meanwhile, SHO of Nawabad Police Station, Sanjay Singh, said that the woman’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate and her medical examination completed.