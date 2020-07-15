Rape accused on the run: Newspaper owner took minor victims on trips abroad, says police

A group of girls who reportedly lost their way on Sunday morning named Miyan — who has been bringing out Afkar daily from Bhopal — as the man who allegedly exploited them in his flats after offering them food and drink. (File) A group of girls who reportedly lost their way on Sunday morning named Miyan — who has been bringing out Afkar daily from Bhopal — as the man who allegedly exploited them in his flats after offering them food and drink. (File)

Even as newspaper owner Pyare Miyan, who has been accused of raping minor girls, continues to be on the run, police have arrested three persons including his manager and a woman who allegedly helped him procure the children.

The police have searched the 68-year-old’s flat and reportedly recovered child pornography, sex toys, antlers and expensive liquor. They also collected details about his trips abroad, where he would allegedly take the minor victims, and the properties he owns in Bhopal and Indore.

A group of girls who reportedly lost their way on Sunday morning named Miyan — who has been bringing out Afkar daily from Bhopal — as the man who allegedly exploited them in his flats after offering them food and drink. The police had arrested a 21-year-old woman, an alleged associate, while Miyan managed to escape.

On Tuesday the administration demolished a property adjacent to a wedding hall, owned by Miyan, that was demolished on Monday. Miyan had allegedly encroached on a piece of government land near his flat. The authorities cleared the encroachment on Tuesday.

SP (South) Sai Krishna Thota told The Indian Express that Miyan had travelled abroad in the last few years and was always accompanied by his minor victims who would call him Abu.

Some foreign visits were ostensibly for treatment of his ailments.

