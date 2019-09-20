Rape accused Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, taken for medical examination

Former BJP MP Chinmayanand, accused of raping a law student, was on Friday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT from his residence in UP’s Shahjahanpur. He was then taken for medical examination. The sections under which he has been booked is yet to be made public.

On Wednesday, Chinmayanand was admitted to the Shahjahanpur district hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

Meanwhile, the woman who accused Chinmayanand of sexually assaulting her for a year threatened to immolate herself if the SIT did not book him for rape. She said it had been two days since her statement was recorded before a magistrate but the SIT had not made it clear if the BJP leader was going to be booked for rape.

The Indian Express had reported on September 15 that the girl had managed to record videos with the help of a hidden camera and that she had submitted as many as 35 incriminating videos of the former BJP MP.