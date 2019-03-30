Jalandhar: Rape accused Bishop’s aide among four held

The Punjab Police late Friday arrested four people, including a priest considered a close confidant of rape accused former Bishop Father Franco Mullakkal, from a palatial house on the outskirts of Jalandhar city.

Police later said that the priest, identified only as Father Anthony, was arrested in connection with a case of unaccounted cash recovered from the house. The money was still being counted at the time of filing of the report.

A former havildar, Ghafoor Masih, who works at the house, said a “team of 7-8 police officials” reached there in the evening and started searching the house. “They asked us to not to interfere in their work. They later took Father Anthony and there others, including a woman, with them,” he said.

It was learnt that team, while leaving, took some documents and bags from the house.

Sources in the police said that a heavy amount of unaccounted money was recovered from the house. The Enforcement Directorate was also looking into the case, they said.

DIG, Ludhiana range, Ranbir Khatra later told reporter that it was a case of unaccounted cash recovery and the money was still being counted. He said that a trap was laid to nab the priest.