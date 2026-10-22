Were Ranveer, Aamir or Salman targets? Tiger Shroff shooters visited their homes, say cops

The three shooters who came to Mumbai to carry out the attack on actor Tiger Shroff had visited buildings where actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh reside during their month-long stay in the city, police investigating the case have found. Police are probing whether the gang had given them the names of these actors as targets or whether they visited the locations out of curiosity.

“We have found they had visited the buildings where several celebrities resided. Actor Aamir Khan resides some distance from Tiger’s residence. So, at this point, we are not sure if they were given specific targets or if they visited these places out of curiosity. Details will emerge during their questioning. As of now, we have heightened security outside the residences of some of these actors,” a source said. All three actors have received threats in the past.