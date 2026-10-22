Were Ranveer, Aamir or Salman targets? Tiger Shroff shooters visited their homes, say cops

Police are checking whether the gang named the actors as targets or the shooters went out of curiosity. Ten people have now been held, including two women who delivered the gun after it was picked up from Amritsar in a “dead drop”.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiOct 22, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Tiger Shroff car firing case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang weapon supply, Delhi Police Special Cell NDR, Anil Pandit Bishnoi gang, Radha and Babita Sonipat guards, Mumbai Juhu firing incident, weapon couriers Rs 12000, Dadar hotel gun delivery, Dadar Haridwar Express escape, crime news Sonipat Mumbai DelhiTiger Shroff (left) after being fired at in Mumbai's Juhu; the court has remanded three key suspects—Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, and Phool Singh—in police custody until October 31, 2026. (File, Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
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The three shooters who came to Mumbai to carry out the attack on actor Tiger Shroff had visited buildings where actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh reside during their month-long stay in the city, police investigating the case have found. Police are probing whether the gang had given them the names of these actors as targets or whether they visited the locations out of curiosity.

“We have found they had visited the buildings where several celebrities resided. Actor Aamir Khan resides some distance from Tiger’s residence. So, at this point, we are not sure if they were given specific targets or if they visited these places out of curiosity. Details will emerge during their questioning. As of now, we have heightened security outside the residences of some of these actors,” a source said. All three actors have received threats in the past.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said at a press conference on Wednesday that eight people had been arrested in the case so far. Two others, Jatin and Sameer, have been detained in Haryana and will be formally arrested once the court approves the police’s transit remand application. This would take the total number of arrests to 10.

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While three accused, including two shooters, were arrested in Kota, four were arrested by the Delhi Police and one, Ankit alias Rajesh Khatak (18), was apprehended in Haryana, Roushan said. The police have also detained Jatin and Sameer and sought their transit remand.

The four accused arrested in Delhi were identified as Kunal Sanjay (21), Sumit Suraha (19), Radha Verma (29) and Babita Rao (24). Kunal, Sumit and Jatin were allegedly involved in collecting a firearm from Amritsar through a method known as a “dead drop”, in which one gang leaves a weapon at a location for another to collect, preventing the arrest of one group from exposing the other.

Kota Police apprehend three accused, including a minor, in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police with accused in Tiger Shroff attack case. (Source: ANI)

After collecting the weapon in Amritsar, the trio travelled to Delhi, where Kunal allegedly handed it over to Radha and Babita. The two women stayed in the city last week and later handed the firearm to the shooters without revealing their identities before returning to Delhi. “The five were linked to the weapon delivery and have been picked up,” the officer said.

Police also found that Ankit alias Rajesh Khatak had accompanied the shooters in Mumbai, helped them conduct reconnaissance of locations and facilitated the transfer of money from Anil Pandit to the shooters. Police suspect that nearly Rs 2 lakh was sent to the shooters. “Ankit, however, returned to Haryana once the recce was done,” an officer said.

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Explaining Sameer’s role, an officer said he acted as the link between one of the shooters, Rehan Ansari, and Anil Pandit. Rehan was allegedly brought into the firing plot through Sameer.

The accused arrested in Kota were produced before a Mumbai court, while those arrested in Delhi are scheduled to be produced before a local court on Thursday, the officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

 

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