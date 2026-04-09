The cloud over Ranjith, Malayalam film industry’s ‘man’s man’, darkens

Ranjith Balakrishnan’s appeal was that he was “one of the people”, says someone who has worked with him. Arrested on March 31 over sexual harassment charges, the Malayalam film actor-director-producer-screenwriter, who goes only by his first name, will be banking on it now.
A young Malayalam actress has accused Ranjith of sexually assaulting her this year in a caravan at a film set, the third such allegation against him. Earlier, two sexual harassment complaints had been made against him in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report, which looked into issues faced by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.
Ranjith first made his mark with the 1993 movie Devasuram, starring Mohanlal and Revathi. A hit, the movie was written by him and directed by IV Sasi. In 2001, Ranjith made his directorial debut with Ravanaprabhu. A sequel to Devasuram, the movie had Mohanlal in a double role. In 2002, Ranjith gave a break to a young star, Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his film Nandanam.
Ranjith’s later films – including the 2009 Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and the 2010 Pranchiyettan and The Saint – starred Mammootty.
In his youth, Ranjith used to be known for being a “man’s man”, with his films accused of objectifying women. “His dialogues, many of which were repeated by his young fan base, suggested that the hero could do anything with the female lead,” a woman who has worked with Ranjith says. Another points out: “These dialogues not only went unchallenged in Kerala’s public sphere, they were celebrated.”
Ranjith also came to be associated closely with the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “He was earlier with the CPI(M)’s student wing,” someone close to Ranjith explains. “The SFI made him tough and he liked it.”
After the LDF government made him chairman of the state’s Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the association became stronger.
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But behind the scenes, rumour grew of affairs and rising alcoholism, leading to separation from his wife. “A known alcoholic, he used to end up in many a verbal squabble,” an industry insider says.
After the latest allegations against Ranjith, Women in Cinema Collective said that the woman who has accused him did not approach the Internal Committee (IC) – made mandatory on film sets after the release of the Hema Committee report. “In this case, a former member of the IC went and represented Ranjith before the trial court. He [the IC member] was made to step aside only after this grave injustice was brought out,” a woman technician told The Indian Express.
A woman actor notes that Ranjith still has an iron grip on the industry. “He can convince anyone to be on his side. People still consider that he should have been better treated by police,” she says.
Another insider says: “For Mammootty, Ranjith was like a brother; for Mohanlal, a friend; and for Prithviraj, a father figure. While these stars have kept their distance from Ranjith since sexual harassment cases came up against him in 2024, there are scores of technicians and artistes who love him because he made their lives.”
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A known film personality says: “His films were workshops where youngsters picked up everything about the industry. A lot of us still consider him our mentor.”
Another insider predicts that the story may not be over for Ranjith. “Naavil Saraswathi (Goddess Saraswati reigns on his tongue). He can get out of any situation with his eloquence.”
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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