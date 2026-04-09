The cloud over Ranjith, Malayalam film industry’s ‘man’s man’, darkens

In his youth, Ranjith used to be known for being a “man’s man”, with his films accused of objectifying women. (File Photo)

Ranjith Balakrishnan’s appeal was that he was “one of the people”, says someone who has worked with him. Arrested on March 31 over sexual harassment charges, the Malayalam film actor-director-producer-screenwriter, who goes only by his first name, will be banking on it now.

A young Malayalam actress has accused Ranjith of sexually assaulting her this year in a caravan at a film set, the third such allegation against him. Earlier, two sexual harassment complaints had been made against him in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report, which looked into issues faced by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

Ranjith first made his mark with the 1993 movie Devasuram, starring Mohanlal and Revathi. A hit, the movie was written by him and directed by IV Sasi. In 2001, Ranjith made his directorial debut with Ravanaprabhu. A sequel to Devasuram, the movie had Mohanlal in a double role. In 2002, Ranjith gave a break to a young star, Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his film Nandanam.