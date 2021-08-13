Ranjit Singh murder: Defence wraps up arguments against Dera chief Ram Rahim

THE DEFENCE counsel Thursday concluded their final arguments in the Ranjit Singh murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and other accused before a Panchkula Court.

The trial is now at an advanced stage. While the prosecution arguments had been already concluded in the case, only the rebuttal arguments of CBI counsel are set to begin in the next hearing on August 18. The court has directed superintendents of Rohtak as well as central Ambala jail to ensure the presence of Ram Rahim and Krishan Lal through video conferencing during the next hearing.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002. Apart from Ram Rahim, the accused include Avtar Singh, Inder Sain, Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh. According to the CBI charge sheet, Ram Rahim had thought that Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of female followers in Dera and hatched conspiracy to kill him.

The murder took place on July 10, 2002 when Ranjit was shot by four gunmen.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. At present, he is facing trial in the Ranjit Singh murder case and another case pertaining to the alleged castration of a number of Dera followers.