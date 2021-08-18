Ranjit Singh murder case: CBI court reserves verdict for Aug 26

A special CBI court here Wednesday reserved its verdict for August 26 in the former dera manager Ranjit Singh murder case in which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the key accused.

The court has fixed another hearing on August 23 when the prosecution will present rebuttal arguments.

Ranjit Singh was shot dead by four gunmen on July 10, 2002. Apart from Ram Rahim, the accused include Avtar Singh, Inder Sain, Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh. According to the CBI charge sheet, Ram Rahim had thought that Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of female followers in Dera and hatched conspiracy to kill him.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati. At present, he is facing trial in the Ranjit Singh murder case and another case pertaining to the alleged castration of a number of Dera followers.