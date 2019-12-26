Ranji Trophy: Pradeep picks 6/37; Mumbai shot out for 114

Pradeep’s wickets included Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav. Pradeep’s wickets included Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav.

The man who shot out Mumbai before lunch for 114 runs wasn’t sure whether he would be playing cricket at the start of this season. A few months ago, T Pradeep had a tough choice to make: a secured job or cricketing career? His father had retired as a police constable with Bengaluru police, his brother was unable to find a job, and the 24-year old Pradeep had an offer from Railways in March. It meant security for the family but his friends feared that the move to Railways could stall his cricket growth.

Pradeep, a mediumpacer, was part of the Karnataka set up until last year and had played a few games of Vijay Hazare. Eventually, he decided to move to Railways. On Wednesday, on a green-pitch at Wankhede, Pradeep finished with six-wicket haul against a star-studded Mumbai batting line-up that included wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav. His stellar effort enabled Railways to derail Mumbai’s first innings for 114 runs. Yadav topscored with a counter-attacking 39 but he was bowled by Pradeep, playing across the line – the wicket that gave the most satisfaction to the bowler.

He had also removed Rahane, edging to second slip. Mumbai never got going, especially after Prithvi Shaw edged the seamer Amit Mishra to gully for 12. Mumbai too got a decent start with the ball, reducing Railways from 20 for 1 to 43 for 5 at one stage. In a low-scoring game, it was Arindam Ghosh, who countered Mumbai’s seamers with a superb 53. At stumps, Ghosh’s unbeaten half-century and captain Karn Sharma’s unbeaten 24 – and their stand of 73 – helped Railways getting two-runs lead. Bad light stopped play 47 minutes after tea on the first day.

“Getting a job in Bengaluru is tough,” Pradeep says. “I come from a very humble background, my elder brother is still looking for a job and father retired a few months ago. Looking at the circumstances at home, I just wanted to take it but I was in two minds. You know getting a job is tough in Bengaluru. I’m 24 now, I had to step-up, someone has to look after the family, after all family comes first,” Pradeep recalls.

“I was playing for Karnataka which is among best associations. When I got the offer my friends told me not to go, Railways will spoil my career as it isn’t a great cricketing team these days but at the same time I was a getting a job, my future was secure. I thought at least I will get more matches to play, I will be part of Ranji Trophy team which back in Karnataka was tough especially team having a stable pace attack. Now I think I took the right decision.”

Brief Scores: Mumbai 114 (Suryakumar Yadav 39; Pradeep T 6/37) vs Railways 116/5 (Arindam Ghosh 52 batting, D Shetty 3-20).

Delayed start on Day 2 due to Solar Eclipse

Mumbai: The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours from the regular time due to solar eclipse. A source in the host state association confirmed the development after the opening day’s play between Mumbai and Railways concluded at the Wankhede Stadium here.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. All Ranji Trophy games begin at 9.30 am.

Railways have taken a narrow two runs lead after bundling out the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions for a party 114. They are 116/5 in their first essay. Similarly, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), which is hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, also said that the play will start there at 11.30am on Thursday. “Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse,” the SCA stated in a release.

Saurashtra are comfortably placed at 322/8 with Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai slamming half centuries.

