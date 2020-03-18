Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination: Unpardonable assault on basic structure of Constitution, says Oppn

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination came four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019. (File Photo) Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination came four months after his retirement on November 17, 2019. (File Photo)

The Opposition Monday reacted sharply to President Ram Nath Kovind nominating former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. While the Congress said the move is one of the most “unpardonable” assaults on the basic structure of the Constitution, the CPM called it a brazen undermining of the judiciary’s independence.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “…the Congress finds that the nomination yesterday of a retired Chief Justice to the Rajya Sabha is one of the most serious, unprecedented and unpardonable assaults on the basic structure of the Constitution, which subsumes independence of judiciary as held by Hon’ble Supreme Court judgments.”

“Our judiciary thrives, strengthens, works and prospers on perception, on faith, on belief, on aastha, on vishwas. All of these pillars on which the judiciary stands have taken a beating yesterday,” Singhvi said.

Releasing a statement on behalf of CPM, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said “by nominating the former CJI to the Rajya Sabha, the (Narendra) Modi government is brazenly undermining the independence of the judiciary and subverting the separation of powers between the organs of the State, which is an inviolable principle enshrined in our Constitutional scheme”.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, “The BJP has rewarded the services of former CJI Gogoi who got his named embossed in golden letters for his verdict in the Rafale case.”

