Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha amid chants of shame, walkout by Oppn

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi outside Parliament on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi outside Parliament on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Slogans of “shame on you” and “feel the deal” greeted former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on his first day in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Justice Gogoi (retd) took oath as a nominated member of the Upper House amid the ruckus and a walkout by Opposition Congress and Left members.

This is perhaps the first time ever that the House has witnessed slogan-shouting and walkout during oath-taking of a new member.

Nominated to Rajya Sabha earlier this week by President Ram Nath Kovind, Gogoi, accompanied by family members, reached Parliament House a little before 10.30 am and walked into the House at 10.56 am. He was greeted by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was then engaged in a conversation with a couple of Opposition MPs.

Gogoi, 65, who retired as CJI in November 2019 after a tenure of 13 months, was ushered into his designated seat — number 104 in the sixth row — by Rajya Sabha officials. Nominated MP Sonal Mansingh, seated next to him, and a couple of other MPs greeted him.

Trouble began as soon as his name was called by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for oath-taking. Congress members led by B K Hariprasad stood up and started shouting “feel the deal” and “shame on you.” BJP members, including ministers, on the other hand, thumped the desks to welcome him.

Gogoi’s oath was drowned in the protests.

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in the Rajya Sabha. Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition members then walked out to register their protest. A composed Gogoi took his oath Gogoi — in English, in the name of God — and then walked up to the Treasury benches and greeted them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were not present in the House at the time. BJP president J P Nadda and several ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were present.

“They will welcome me soon; there are no critics,” Gogoi later told reporters while leaving Parliament House.

Not all Opposition members, however, walked out during the oath-taking. Samajwadi Party’s floor leader Ram Gopal Yadav did not participate in the protest and greeted Gogoi after he took the oath.

Naidu said it was not fair to shout slogans. “This will not go on record…. What is this? Very unfair and unbecoming of Members of Parliament,” he said.

Gogoi’s wife Rupanjali and daughter Rashmi at Parliament on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Gogoi’s wife Rupanjali and daughter Rashmi at Parliament on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

He said members have the liberty to express their views outside the House on the issue. “We know the constitutional position — we know the precedents, we know the powers of the President of India. We should not do anything like this in the House. Whatever views you have, you can express them outside; you are at liberty,” he said after Gogoi took his oath.

Prasad said what the Opposition members did was “grossly unfair”. He said, “This House has a great tradition of many eminent persons of diverse fields, including former Chief Justices, being nominated by those who, I regretfully say, shouted. Ranjan Gogoi, who has taken oath today, will surely contribute his best as a nominated member. It was grossly unfair on their part to do like that.”

Naidu said, “We made our stand clear. We must respect the Members.”

Talking to the media later, Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma said Gogoi’s appointment was wrong as it severely undermines the independence of judiciary and sends a wrong message to all present and future judges.

Opposition members walk out as former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in RS on Thursday. (PTI) Opposition members walk out as former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in RS on Thursday. (PTI)

He said, “We have strong objections and reservations (to his appointment). Because he is a recently retired Chief Justice of India, who has given many controversial judgments…he himself was a controversial chief justice, and his acceptance and the government’s appointment has raised bona fide questions about quid pro quo.”

The Congress leader said, “It has lowered dignity of the office that he held…(that it has) disgraced the constitutional scheme of things is very clear…the distancing between the executive, Parliament and the judiciary (has been impacted).”

Sharma said earlier examples of appointments, as mentioned by the minister, “do not hold water” since they were made “after nine years or seven years” of . But in Gogoi’s case, he pointed out, the appointment was made “within four months”.

Sharma also pointed out: “This former Chief Justice is on record having said that post-retirement appointment, or accepting any position, will be a scar on the independence of the judiciary. So, he himself has become an active party to that along with the government, and that is why we protested.”

