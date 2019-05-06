Toggle Menu
Plea seeking CBI FIR into alleged conspiracy to ‘fix’ CJI Gogoi will be heard in due course, says SC

"What is the urgency? You have filed it and it will come up for hearing," the bench told petitioner advocate M L Sharma adding, "it will be listed in due course".

ranjan gogoi, ranjan gogoi sexual harassment, ranjan gogoi sexual harassment case, ranjan gogoi harassment case, cji sexual harassment case, cbi, supreme court, sexual harassment case against ranjan gogoi
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court Monday said a plea seeking a direction to the CBI to lodge an FIR into alleged conspiracy to fix Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a “concocted, false sexual harassment” case will be heard in due course.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

Sharma, who initially told the court that his plea be listed for hearing on May 8, later told the bench that he was not seeking urgent listing of the matter.

When Sharma said his plea be listed for hearing before the same bench which has dealt with a lawyer’s affidavit claiming larger conspiracy to frame the CJI, Justice Bobde said, “We will see when it will be listed and before whom”.

