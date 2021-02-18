Ranjan Gogoi sexual harassment case: Supreme Court closes suo motu proceedings to probe ‘larger conspiracy’

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed off the suo motu proceedings initiated to probe larger conspiracy to frame ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in an alleged sexual harassment case. The top court had registered the suo motu case back in 2019 to examine the alleged conspiracy against the judiciary after the allegations of sexual harassment against Gogoi became public.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that nearly two years have passed and the possibility of retrieving electronic records is very less in the probe. The bench also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that the Justice (retd) AK Patnaik panel was not able to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe into the conspiracy and hence no purpose would be served by continuing with the suo motu case.

The woman, who joined the Supreme Court in May 2014, had claimed victimisation for resisting unwelcome advances when she was posted at the residence office of former CJI Gogoi in October 2018.

Soon after the controversy erupted in April 2019, the office of the Supreme Court Secretary-General had, in a statement, “denied” the charges, calling them “absolutely false and scurrilous”. Gogoi had termed the complaint as an attempt to “deactivate” the office and a conspiracy to threaten the independence of the judiciary.

An inquiry into her complaint by an In-House Committee, comprising Justices S A Bobde (the current CJI), Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee, had, however, “found no substance” in her charges and gave a clean chit to the former CJI. “The In-House Committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the Complaint dated 19.4.2019 of a former employee of the Supreme Court of India” a May 6, 2019 notice by the office of the Supreme Court Secretary General had said. It also said that “in case of Indira Jaising vs Supreme Court of India & Anr. (2003) 5 SCC 494, it has been held that the Report of a Committee constituted as a part of the In-House Procedure is not liable to be made public.”

The women staffer, who had withdrawn from the proceedings of the inquiry committee on the ground that she was not allowed legal representation, had expressed disappointment over the findings.