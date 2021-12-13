TMC MP moves privilege motion against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Remarks by former Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in a recent interview to the NDTV have led to the filing of a privilege motion against him by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor. At least 10 other parliamentarians, from different parties, are expected to move similar motions.

During the interview, aired on December 9, Gogoi was asked about his attendance in Parliament. The former CJI had cited Covid curbs and discomfort with the lack of social distancing and seating arrangements, adding: “I go to the RS when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip.”

Asked about him joining the Rajya Sabha just four months after retiring as CJI, Gogoi said: “What is this magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been a chairman of a tribunal.”

The motion says the statements constitute a breach and undermine the dignity of the House.