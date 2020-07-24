Ranjan Gogoi, Jyotiraditya Scindia among new Rajya Sabha members named to House panels

Ranjan Gogoi, Jyotiraditya Scindia Ranjan Gogoi, Jyotiraditya Scindia

A day after 45 of 61 new members took oath, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated them to various department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.

While former Chief Justice of India and nominated member Justice Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the panel on External Affairs, BJP member Jyotiraditya Scindia will be a member of the committee on HRD.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was nominated to the committee on Commerce, his party colleague Digvijaya Singh to the Urban Development panel, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to the committee on Defence along with Congress’s Rajeev Satav and RJD’s Prem Chand Gupta.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, who is yet to take oath, was nominated to the committee on Railways, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambi Durai and G K Vasan were nominated to the HRD panel.

First-time MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena and TMC’s Mausam Noor will be members of the Commerce committee.

Former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh will be part of the Standing Committee on Agriculture. BJP’s Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe was appointed chairman of the HRD committee since Satyanarayan Jatiya, who earlier held the position, has retired.

TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi will be a member of the committee on Home Affairs, Congress’s K C Venugopal on the committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, along with senior DMK member Tiruchi Siva. Venugopal’s party colleague Shaktisingh Gohil will be in the IT panel.

JMM founder Shibu Soren will be in the Coal and Steel committee, and CPM’s Elamaram Kareem in the Finance panel. Congress’s K T S Tusli was nominated to the panel on Energy, and Deepender Singh Hooda to Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. Among others nominated to panels are Subrata Bakshi, Ram Chander Jangra, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Sumer Singh Solanki (Urban Development); Deepak Prakash (Commerce); Nabam Rebia, J M Lokhandwala, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Muzibulla Khan (Energy); Udayan Raje Bhonsle, Narahari Ameen and Phulo Devi Netam (Railways); Biswajit Daimary (Social Justice & Empowerment), Parimal Nathwani (IT) and Roopa Ganguly (Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution).

